OPEN LETTER TO TOKYO SEXWALE: Stand up for Palestine at Fifa

Dear Tokyo

We are writing to you out of concern about your role in the world football federation, Fifa, ahead of the Fifa Council meeting on Friday.

In May 2015, you were appointed by Fifa to lead an important process aimed at resolving football injustices resulting from Israel’s ongoing occupation of Palestinian land. You were tasked to tackle two key issues:

1. Israel’s restrictions on the movement of Palestinian football players who are often prevented from playing matches.

2. The issue of Israeli football clubs in illegal settlements on Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank.

Israel is using the settlement clubs outside its internationally recognised territory to further its claims to the Palestinian territory it has occupied since 1967.

The settlement clubs violate Fifa’s well-established rule that a national football association cannot play matches on the territory of another association without its permission.

This rule was applied, for instance, in 2014 when Fifa banned the participation of football clubs from Crimea, occupied by Russia, in the Russian league.

By contrast, Fifa has so far condoned Israel’s treatment of the settlements as part of its territory, disregarding international law and UN resolutions.

Meanwhile, Palestinians cannot even attend the matches being played in the settlements on their land.

Your appointment raised hopes worldwide that you, a former anti-apartheid activist and political prisoner, would address these matters with a firm sense for justice and fair play.

But since then, we have been baffled and disappointed. You have avoided a clear stance and any tangible action on these issues and inexplicably delayed Fifa’s process time and again, allowing the football injustices to go on.

Your appointment at Fifa was for one year. After the first year without significant progress, it was extended.

Then you promised to issue a report with recommendations for action — first by October 2016 and then by January, until you finally tabled a draft only in March 2017.

After you received comments from the two sides, you did not act on them in time ahead of the Fifa congress in May.

At the congress, the president of Fifa said your final report still was not ready so no decision was taken and the process was extended yet again.

As a result, more than two years after your appointment, the violations of Palestinian football rights continue as before.

This summer, 10 players from the Rafah football club in the Gaza Strip were once again barred by Israeli authorities from going to the West Bank to play the final match of the Palestine Cup against a club from Hebron. You did not intervene at the time.

Meanwhile, the settlement clubs continue playing in the Israeli football league with Fifa’s acceptance.

Instead of recommending that Fifa decides against the participation of the settlement clubs in the Israeli league, just as in the Crimea case, your draft report merely proposed three options: allowing the status quo to continue, rectifying the situation without exactly specifying how or, just continuing the negotiations. This after almost two years since your appointment.

Why did you not recommend to apply Fifa’s rules? Why did you postpone your report so many times?

During the apartheid years, SA was suspended from Fifa. This is not what is at stake in the case of Israel.

Your task is merely to address the Israeli movement restrictions and the settlement clubs in accordance with Fifa’s statutes and principles of fair play. This entails full respect for Israel’s right to organise football within its territory — but not on occupied Palestinian land.

Nelson Mandela, with whom you were imprisoned on the Robben Island, famously said: "We know too well that our freedom is incomplete without the freedom of the Palestinians."

Upholding Palestinian football rights can be a step towards their wider freedom. Delaying and blocking this step furthers their subjugation.

Please remember your struggle against oppression and stand by Fifa’s rules.

Yours sincerely

Jonny Steinberg

Adam Hochschild

Zackie Achmat

Mazibuko Jara

Yolisa Pikie

Shuaib Manjra

Shaeera Kalla

Doron Isaacs

Steven Friedman

Selma Browde

Nurina Ally

Jeremy Phillips

Farid Esack