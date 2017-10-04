Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Black ownership figures

04 October 2017 - 05:30
Edna Molewa. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa writes that just 3% of SA’s economy is black owned (Radical transformation the only way to halt monopoly grip on economy, September 29). This is impossible.

The government itself is part of the economy — constituting about 30% — and state-owned entities comprise about another 20%.

Thus, at least 50% of the economy is black owned, even assuming 100% white ownership of the private sector, which is not the case.

Willem CronjeVia e-mail

