LETTER: Black ownership figures

Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa writes that just 3% of SA’s economy is black owned (Radical transformation the only way to halt monopoly grip on economy, September 29). This is impossible.

The government itself is part of the economy — constituting about 30% — and state-owned entities comprise about another 20%.

Thus, at least 50% of the economy is black owned, even assuming 100% white ownership of the private sector, which is not the case.

Willem CronjeVia e-mail