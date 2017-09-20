Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Clover’s great generosity

20 September 2017 - 05:30
Clover CEO Johann Vorster. Picture: MARTIN RHODES
I read the article describing the "tough" year Clover survived (Clover battles rising costs in ‘new reality’ September 14), and it seemed imperative to say something about its generosity to children in need.

We are a small preschool in a deeply rural part of the Western Cape and it is necessary to feed our children because, for many of them, it is the only food they get.

I approached Clover in 2016 to ask for a donation and we were one of the lucky schools to receive a hamper.

This year, we got one again.

When people have more than enough, it is very generous to give to others, but when they are struggling, it is exceptional.

I would like to thank Clover again for its contribution to our children’s health and development. Clover deserves good profits as a reward for looking out for others not yet in a position to look out for themselves.

Rosemary Fowkes Pikkewyntjies/Penguinkidz Preschool

