LETTER: How many scandals still?

How many more revelations will it take for our esteemed National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to awaken to the influence of the Guptas over SA? Are they actually going to start probing these giant squid-like criminals’ extraordinary grip on the public sector? Surely the forging of a purported letter from the then finance minister warrants an urgent investigation and if found true, a prosecution?

Or is the inept NPA so captured themselves that they are incapable of launching an investigation? It is time to gather the facts, prosecute these rogues and declare them prohibited immigrants.

John LouwHoughton