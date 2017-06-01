Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Zuma silent over threats

01 June 2017 - 04:00
Makhosi Khoza. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES
Makhosi Khoza. Picture: ESA ALEXANDER/SUNDAY TIMES

First it was ANC MP Makhosi Khoza and now the second deputy general secretary of the SACP, Solly Mapaila, is receiving death threats. Their sin is speaking truth to power.

What is disappointing is the fact that President Jacob Zuma has yet to condemn these barbaric acts. Mapaila does not speak for himself and his family — he speaks on behalf of all of us who are sick and tired of Zuma and his lackeys.

We did not fight for democracy to defend one individual and his friends.

The state must provide security for Mapaila just as it did for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

After all, they are both public figures although they are not government employees. And shame on those who threaten their comrades in the name of the president because they can’t swallow the truth.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
TIM COHEN: Jacob Zuma slips into an abyss, but he ...
Opinion
2.
PETER BRUCE: Zuma bounces back, again
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
EDITORIAL: What business should do after Jacob ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Fixation on the Guptas covers ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
Dignified Sisulu wants to lead the party by ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.