LETTER: Zuma silent over threats

First it was ANC MP Makhosi Khoza and now the second deputy general secretary of the SACP, Solly Mapaila, is receiving death threats. Their sin is speaking truth to power.

What is disappointing is the fact that President Jacob Zuma has yet to condemn these barbaric acts. Mapaila does not speak for himself and his family — he speaks on behalf of all of us who are sick and tired of Zuma and his lackeys.

We did not fight for democracy to defend one individual and his friends.

The state must provide security for Mapaila just as it did for Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

After all, they are both public figures although they are not government employees. And shame on those who threaten their comrades in the name of the president because they can’t swallow the truth.

Tom MhlangaBraamfontein