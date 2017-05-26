LETTER: Jim needs business lesson

General Motors (GM) is withdrawing from SA for economic reasons. Politics affects economics and this is substantiated in our country’s recent downgrade to junk status.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA’s (Numsa’s) Irvin Jim has accused the US group of expedience, implying that its shareholders stand to rack up a fortune selling their shares.

Jim’s lack of perspicacity is apparent, since GM has been in SA for many years and has made decent profits in that time. Undoubtedly, the manufacturer does not forecast a cost-effective business.

Jim’s lack of understanding of commercial economics is bewildering in the light of the position he holds in Numsa.

The union should take a look at the disastrous consequences President Jacob Zuma and the ANC government have caused to our country rather than put the blame on multinational consortiums that have been in the country for so long and have contributed to the employment of thousands of workers.

Nathan CheimanNorthcliff