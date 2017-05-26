Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Jim needs business lesson

26 May 2017 - 04:00
Irvin Jim. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEON SADIKI
Irvin Jim. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/LEON SADIKI

General Motors (GM) is withdrawing from SA for economic reasons. Politics affects economics and this is substantiated in our country’s recent downgrade to junk status.

The National Union of Metalworkers of SA’s (Numsa’s) Irvin Jim has accused the US group of expedience, implying that its shareholders stand to rack up a fortune selling their shares.

Jim’s lack of perspicacity is apparent, since GM has been in SA for many years and has made decent profits in that time. Undoubtedly, the manufacturer does not forecast a cost-effective business.

Jim’s lack of understanding of commercial economics is bewildering in the light of the position he holds in Numsa.

The union should take a look at the disastrous consequences President Jacob Zuma and the ANC government have caused to our country rather than put the blame on multinational consortiums that have been in the country for so long and have contributed to the employment of thousands of workers.

Nathan CheimanNorthcliff

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Whatever happened to Lynne Brown?
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Eskom elite run out of road
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ROB ROSE: Duplicity at Group Five
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
PETER BRUCE: Can’t export widgets, but we can ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
EDITOR’S LUNCHBOX: Is anyone surprised Serge ...
Opinion / Columnists

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.