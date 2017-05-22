LETTER: Unions must talk to SARS

Trade unions have a mandate to protect members who are already in employment (Unions slam youth tax scheme, May 18). Any talk of creating further jobs or introducing productivity measures would lead to an objection. The youth tax scheme has produced results, although not enough. However, we should rather be working with the South African Revenue Service (SARS) to determine how we could improve this scheme and even extend it.

We all know and understand that the almost 50% of our youth who are looking for a job cannot find one. Once a person gets a foothold in the economy they are able to not only gain skills but also to develop their own CV.

We are also told by the experts that if a person doesn’t find a job within their first three years the chances of them never finding a job are high.

We are sitting on a disastrous situation and for the unions to be squabbling with SARS about the scheme is tantamount to rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic.

Michael Bagraim, MPDA labour spokesman