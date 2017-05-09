Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Persecuting Zille naive

09 May 2017 - 05:54
DA leader Mmusi Maimane . Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY
DA leader Mmusi Maimane . Picture: THE TIMES/ALON SKUY

Helen Zille’s letter refers (The distortion behind the outrage, April 25). I completely agree with the premier and am at a loss to understand what DA leader Mmusi Maimane hopes to accomplish by his actions.

Persecuting Zille for this perceived slight is politically naive and stupid. Whatever the outcome, this will not end well for Maimane or the DA.

Zille may have been short-sighted in allowing herself to get into this debate, but at all times, she has been forthright and honest in her views. The same cannot be said of her enemies. Her intellectual honesty and political integrity greatly outshine the DA leadership’s continued hypocrisy.

Mark LoweDurban

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma’s solitary stand at WEF
Opinion / Editorials
2.
EDITORIAL: Jacob Zuma is now on shaky ground
Opinion / Editorials
3.
ROB ROSE: Koko shows his colours
Opinion / Editor's Note
4.
Colonial baby turfed out with bath water
Opinion
5.
DAVID MAYNIER: ‘Malikanegate’ ahead?
Opinion / On My Mind

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.