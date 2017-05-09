LETTER: Persecuting Zille naive

Helen Zille’s letter refers (The distortion behind the outrage, April 25). I completely agree with the premier and am at a loss to understand what DA leader Mmusi Maimane hopes to accomplish by his actions.

Persecuting Zille for this perceived slight is politically naive and stupid. Whatever the outcome, this will not end well for Maimane or the DA.

Zille may have been short-sighted in allowing herself to get into this debate, but at all times, she has been forthright and honest in her views. The same cannot be said of her enemies. Her intellectual honesty and political integrity greatly outshine the DA leadership’s continued hypocrisy.

Mark LoweDurban