Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Crisis there to be used

28 April 2017 - 05:45
Rahm Emanuel. Picture: REUTERS
Rahm Emanuel. Picture: REUTERS

Former US president Barack Obama’s chief of staff, Rahm Emanuel, famously quipped: "You never want a serious crisis to go to waste."

We are still reeling from the shock of our recent credit-rating downgrade to junk status. Plus, there’s no averting the fact that a recession is looming, and that South Africans are yet to feel the pinch of this calamitous development in our economy, starting with an imminent interest rate hike. But there is hope.

Economists are perplexed by the continued rallying of the rand, despite the latest political developments. And, according to Rand Merchant Bank currency strategist John Cairns, exports are increasing due to the recovery in commodity prices. This makes absolute sense. The question, though, is whether business is geared to take advantage of this opportunity.

Are our businesses on top of the legal and regulatory issues that come with exporting? Do our products meet international health, safety or quality standards? Opportunities are everywhere, even in the darkest times. Business in SA must not let this crisis go to waste.

Adam CrakerVia e-mail

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: This scandal should be the end for Koko
Opinion / Editorials
2.
PETER BRUCE: Finally, the anti-Zuma camp moves
Opinion / Bruce's List
3.
The billions and trillions missing from SA and US ...
Opinion
4.
Many factors could make the next no-confidence ...
Opinion
5.
ROB ROSE: Why execs iced Gigaba
Opinion / Editor's Note

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.