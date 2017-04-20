LETTER: Marxism critique needed

As your Editor Upstairs, Peter Bruce, knows, I am not always given to effusive praise. But I think Business Day deserves plaudits for coming out strongly in both the editorial and Carol Paton’s article of April 18, against the recently published Marxist polemics of Prof Chris Malikane of Wits, new adviser to the new finance minister.

While it is good his opinions are given air, it is essential that their absolute proven failure wherever implemented is clearly pointed out.

Anthony StillWaverley