Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Power not to the people

12 April 2017 - 04:00 AM
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

In all the rhetoric from the Zuma supporters I haven’t heard one indicate how a nuclear programme is going to help the poor and needy by deflecting cash resources away from education, housing and health.

Is there a party line for this that is believable and credible? People cannot eat atomic fuel.

At the same time, I am awaiting the results of the first post-junk government bond issue and am interested to know through which entity it will be done, as Eskom is also junk.

In any case, lenders will want to know what the money is going to be used for, just as any funding "source and application" statement is needed.

They might fool the nation, but not the market, and the result will explain the increased cost of national debt, which is not going to look pretty.

Andy ClayVia e-mail

Please login or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
EDITORIAL: A black day for the country
Opinion / Editorials
2.
CAROL PATON: Cyril Ramaphosa must train his voice ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
STUART THEOBALD: Truth must finally out on the ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
HILARY JOFFE: Gigaba has a job to keep red flags ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
ANC has every reason for alarm over losing ...
Opinion

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.