LETTER: Power not to the people

In all the rhetoric from the Zuma supporters I haven’t heard one indicate how a nuclear programme is going to help the poor and needy by deflecting cash resources away from education, housing and health.

Is there a party line for this that is believable and credible? People cannot eat atomic fuel.

At the same time, I am awaiting the results of the first post-junk government bond issue and am interested to know through which entity it will be done, as Eskom is also junk.

In any case, lenders will want to know what the money is going to be used for, just as any funding "source and application" statement is needed.

They might fool the nation, but not the market, and the result will explain the increased cost of national debt, which is not going to look pretty.

Andy ClayVia e-mail