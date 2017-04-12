LETTER: Do this right, Maimane

A word of advice to DA leader Mmusi Maimane: when you tackle the president during the coming no-confidence debate, refrain from evangelistic zeal and in a calm and clear voice spell out the reasons for "requesting" the president to resign.

The speech should be seen as coming from a statesman in the making, not an upstart politician seeking personal attention.

Parliament is a far cry from protests in the streets, where Maimane was expected to act the way he did. It is where important issues that affect the electorate should be debated in a professional way and backed up with facts and figures.

Screaming the odds with insulting, crude, personal remarks (as is the EFF’s wont) is not going to cut it for the leader of the main opposition party.

This is an opportunity for Maimane to show his mettle and so satisfy present and potential members of the DA – as well as the communities at large – that he can lead SA out of the mess created by an ANC that has lost its way because of corruption at the top.

This could be Maimane’s last chance at changing the political scenario for the good.

Cliff BuchlerGeorge