Opinion / Letters

LETTER: Target is Islamic State

02 February 2017 - 04:00 AM
A still image taken from an Islamic State video. Picture: REUTERS
The world seems to be up in arms because US President Donald Trump is doing exactly what he said he’d do before he was elected. In closely fought elections, there are bound to be as many people pleased as those who are appalled. It’s called democracy and, so far, nobody has come up with anything better.

The US immigration row is interesting. The argument against [the ban] is that no one from the seven embargoed countries has committed a terrorist act on US soil. This overlooks the fact that many of these states are engaged in civil conflicts in which the Islamic State (IS) is active. IS trains hundreds of fighters who are US and European nationals and who will undoubtedly commit acts of terror if allowed to return. We have seen what happens when a lone gunman slips through the net. The inconvenience of a few travellers might be a small price to pay.

Bernard Benson
Parklands

