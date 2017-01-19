LETTER: Horse racing under threat

Our government’s proposed changes to the gambling laws, intended to keep pace with technological advances, could have profound consequences for the horse-racing industry and the South African economy.

The labour-intensive horse-racing industry is founded upon sustainable agriculture and economic development: from horse rearing to training, racing and betting. About 180,000 South Africans are dependent on horse racing’s activities. This is 23 times more jobs than that generated by casinos (per R1m of gross gambling revenue). The industry contributes to advancing the socioeconomic agenda of the state and is in a critical position to continue to create sustainable livelihoods, while taking responsibility to combat gambling addiction.

Horse racing also makes significant contributions to provincial tax coffers. The Gauteng government, for instance, was paid more than R57m in gambling taxes on sports including horse racing in 2016.

The strides taken to ensure adherence to black economic empowerment (BEE) objectives align with our compliance with generic BEE guidelines in recognition of horse racing’s transformative capabilities to uplift lives, empowering the national gambling regulator to promote a responsible industry.

However, horse racing in SA is not profitable on its own. Some operators rely on subsidies from other gambling operations. The socioeconomic gains enjoyed by the industry’s 180,000 dependants, and the millions of ordinary South Africans benefiting from provincial services, stand to be lost under some proposed changes and the tote operators’ subsidisation of horse racing could end.

The government’s updates to our law are important, but could produce unintended consequences for everyone.

Dr Phumla Mnganga

Chairperson: Gold Circle Horseracing and Betting, and spokesperson for the South African Horse Racing Operators