LETTER: Emphasise gender issue

There is too little emphasis on gender in the current debate over radical economic transformation and wealth redistribution. This lack of enthusiasm to address gender concerns in the economy is visible in both the private and public sectors.

When Mzwanele Manyi and the Black Business Council rant about the need for a radical shift in the redistribution of wealth in this country, I do not hear them raise any concerns about the widening gap in wealth accumulation between men and women. This is worrisome because discussing economic redress without appreciating the fact that women are at the bottom of the scale in terms of wealth accumulation makes achieving the objectives of the National Democratic Revolution more remote than ever.

In 1996, in an article penned by Joel Netshitenzhe entitled The National Democratic Revolution — Is It Still On Track? that appeared in the ANC’s Umrabulo newsletter, he reminded us that economic exclusion of the majority of our people is not only based on skin colour, but is equally based on gender discrimination. Now, the task at hand is for those who are vocal about radical economic transformation to be equally vocal about the inclusion of more women.

International research has shown that the more women are liberated economically, the better the country’s chances of sustaining a stable democracy. It is therefore advisable for our black compatriots in the war for economic liberation not to ignore the gender question.

Lazola Vabaza

Pretoria