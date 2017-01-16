LETTER: Protectionism a luxury

What is sometimes not emphasised sufficiently in SA’s chicken wars is the position of consumers (Julius Malema wants 50% tariff to protect local chicken farmers, January 12). Imported chicken is one of the most cost-effective forms of protein consumed by poor households. At current economic growth rates, SA is likely to experience a series of real year-on-year declines in per capita GDP. Welfare is an important source of income for half of households, yet fiscal constraints mean such income is unlikely to beat the rate of inflation as experienced by poor households.

Unemployment rates are testing record highs and will not decline in the absence of a growth recovery. The correlation between tough economic circumstances and societal instability is one that my colleagues track very closely. Even if domestic chicken producers are right that foreign agricultural subsidies make it difficult for local producers to compete on price, the net negative effects of moving towards greater tariff protection are likely to worsen the circumstances of poor communities to an extent far in excess of any benefit that would accrue from saving jobs in the industry.

The disastrous policies of the government mean that we are becoming too poor a country to afford such protectionist luxury. Then there are the likely consequences of tariff disputes with major trade partners. SA’s motor industry, for example, is heavily protected and would be very vulnerable to a tit-for-tat trade conflict. What SA needs are wholesale economic reforms that allow investment to drive growth rates above 5%. Rather than seeking to raise local prices to save the jobs and enterprises threatened by foreign trade forces, the priority should be to scrap the misguided domestic policies that daily threaten and undermine entrepreneurship and job creation.

That would do a great deal more to trigger the job and wealth creation SA needs to support domestic industries. Yet such investment will not occur in the absence of policy that protects property rights, and that emphasises the importance of a thriving private sector and the need for markets to play an influential role in directing economic activity. The EFF opposes each of these points, which makes its purported concern for domestic industries all the more absurd.

Frans Cronje

CEO, Institute of Race Relations