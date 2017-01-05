LETTER: Farewell, Madiba reporter

The Nelson Mandela Foundation has been saddened to hear of the death of veteran journalist and television presenter Brian Widlake. He was known and respected, especially for his work with ITN, LBC and the BBC.

Famously, on May 31 1961, he interviewed Nelson Mandela while the latter was underground. Mandela hinted at the need for an armed struggle for freedom in SA. Just months later, Umkhonto we Sizwe launched its first sabotage campaign against the apartheid state.

It is widely thought that this historically significant interview was the first television interview with Mandela. The Nelson Mandela Foundation recently uncovered an earlier one: (https://www.nelsonmandela.org/news/entry/

madibas-first-television-interview).

Our thoughts are with Widlake’s stepson, Mark Nicholas, and the rest of the family at this difficult time.

Lunga Nene

Nelson Mandela Foundation