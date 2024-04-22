Opinion / Editorials EDITORIAL: Time to turn down the Middle East temperature Everything possible should be done to prevent the Israel-Iran conflict from developing into a full-blown war B L Premium

Since Hamas attacked Israeli civilians on October 7 there have been fears that the conflict could escalate into a regional conflagration. These fears have heightened over the past fortnight.

On April 13 Iran fired hundreds of missiles directly at Israel in retaliation for the latter’s assault on a diplomatic compound. After several meetings of the Israeli war cabinet, Israel responded with a limited scale attack on Friday. ..