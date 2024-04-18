EDITORIAL: Road to inflation target is bumpy
18 April 2024 - 05:59
A better-than-expected inflation number on Wednesday came as the rand continued to hover at just over R19 to the dollar. It was a reminder that inflation risks abroad, specifically in the US, could be as material to the outlook for prices in SA as its domestic dynamics.
It was a reminder too that, as the IMF put it this week, though inflation globally is heading down towards target, the last mile of that road is a bumpy one...
