EDITORIAL: Mondi’s box of delights
Bold merger move could accelerate shift towards more sustainable packaging
15 March 2024 - 05:00
Mondi’s ambition to become a global packaging behemoth is taking shape.
The SA company, which traces its roots to the late 1960s as a paper packaging mill in Durban, has struck an in-principle agreement on a proposed R120bn-plus tie with London-listed rival DS Smith. The move is not just about dominating the market, it is about shaping the future of sustainable packaging...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.