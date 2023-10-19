Seven years ago this month, Jacob Zuma, then SA’s president, appointed Busisiwe Mkhwebane as SA’s second female public protector. The former home affairs official, who had served SA abroad and has since become the first public ombud to be impeached, aced the gruelling parliamentary interviews before the ANC majority recommended her to Zuma for appointment.
Weeks before the finalisation of the parliamentary phase of her appointment, the DA withdrew its support for her, accusing her of being a spy during her diplomatic tour of duty. Julius Malema’s EFF also expressed reservations about her appointment.
Within no time, she courted controversy with strange rulings. Most were subsequently overturned by the courts. One of the most infamous was the Absa-Reserve Bank one in which, among other things, she recommended review of the constitution to amend the central bank’s mandate. It also emerged during the discovery process that she had privately met with State Security Agency officials to canvass their input into the report.
The courts — including the Constitutional Court — have been scathing on her reports especially her grasp of the law. She stood accused of politicising the office.
As she grew isolated, also by the ANC, the EFF and smaller parties warmly embraced her. This week, in what could be interpreted as symptoms of Stockholm syndrome, she announced that she was joining the EFF.
EDITORIAL: Mkhwebane’s Stockholm syndrome
The impeached public prosecutor has joined the selfsame EFF that had reservations over her appointment
Go figure!
