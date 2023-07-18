EDITORIAL: Sasol must clean up its act
18 July 2023 - 05:00
Sasol has been told to clean up its act. The national air quality officer, who oversees the enforcement of the Air Quality Act, rejected the company’s request to measure its sulphur dioxide emissions in a way that would let it emit more than the law allows.
This is good news for the highveld, where Sasol’s Secunda plant and 12 coal stations operated by Eskom produce some of the worst air pollution in the world...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now