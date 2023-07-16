Gas war taken to Competition Tribunal
Vita Gas case relates to a supply contract the company has had with Sunrise Energy
16 July 2023 - 07:57
The Competition Commission and Vita Gas, the South African subsidiary of global energy and commodities giant Vitol, are set to square off over an exclusive liquified petroleum gas (LPG) supply contract the commission wants halted.
Business Times has learnt that both the Competition Commission and Vita Gas have filed papers before the Competition Tribunal, and that the alleged market abuse matter is expected to be heard in the next two weeks...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now