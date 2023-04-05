Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: Bank’s deposit insurance scheme a milestone

The new entity will protect depositors from losing their cash if their bank fails

05 April 2023 - 05:00
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
The Reserve Bank in Pretoria. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

News from the Reserve Bank that the Corporation for Deposit Insurance has been established, is a milestone in a process that began at least two decades ago, during SA’s small banks’ crisis. The new entity will put a formal deposit insurance scheme in place that will protect depositors from losing their cash if their bank fails. That could help to enable new small banks to enter the system and succeed. With a cap of R100,000, the scheme will give comfort to small retail customers, even though it won’t mean much for corporate or wealthy customers with much larger sums on deposit. 

The thing is they already had a great deal of comfort. The government has never allowed small retail bank customers to lose money when banks fail and it’s unlikely it ever will, so there has always been an implicit insurance scheme in place. Perhaps even more important is the comfort depositors can derive from SA’s sound and sensible banking regulation.

As the new deposit insurance scheme will be funded by a levy from the banks it will add to banking costs. The benefit is that it is part of a more formal approach to resolving failed banks that will further support confidence in the system.   

EDITORIAL: Eskom exemption: Treasury needs to communicate better

Three-year exemption given to Eskom from reporting on wasteful expenditure highlights Treasury’s communications weakness
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: Competition Commission press release unjustified

Blaming retailers and food producers for price rises does not appear to have a basis in reality
Opinion
1 day ago

EDITORIAL: SA must guard against load-shedding complacency

The decrease in power outages is far from a harbinger of better times ahead
Opinion
5 days ago

EDITORIAL: A balanced outcome for the public sector

News that public sector unions have agreed to the government’s 7.5% wage offer is encouraging
Opinion
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MICHAEL AVERY: Capitec story holds simple lessons ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: World Bank warning spells ...
Opinion / Columnists
3.
EDITORIAL: Children are a silent casualty of the ...
Opinion / Editorials
4.
YACOOB ABBA OMAR: Between the raised fist and the ...
Opinion / Columnists
5.
MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Could we be about to produce ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Reserve Bank establishes deposit insurance body

Economy

SVB collapse and judicial overhaul plans hit Israel’s tech sector

World / Middle East

KARL W SMITH: Insurance for all bank deposits is a manageable cost

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.