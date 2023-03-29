EDITORIAL: A balanced outcome for the public sector

Investors’ fears that higher rates could push the economy into a recession are again top of mind
The lack of convictions for vandalism and theft of public infrastructure creates the impression thse are regarded as petty crimes
Workers employed on contracts during the pandemic say most of their colleagues were given full-time jobs and they want the same
Politics is about winning hearts and minds. Rise Mzansi seems exclusively focused on the mind, at the expense of the heart
Reeza Isaacs will leave at the end of June after more than a decade at the company
As the two events would hit the rand and thus be inflationary, the MPC would not want to go into such a period with figures that are too low
Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Moscow reiterates its commitment to the New START arms control treaty even as Washington backs out of exchanging information on its nuclear forces
SA’s floundering senior men’s national team can hardly compare with their flourishing counterparts from Morocco
Charging while driving could lead to smaller car batteries, making for cheaper electric vehicles
The public sector wage settlement has yet to be finalised, but the news that SA’s public sector trade unions have agreed to the government’s revised 7.5% wage offer is encouraging.
The unions have been divided on the offer, and the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council has still to confirm formally that the vote has gone in favour of accepting the offer. The government itself has then to sign, and the Constitutional Court ruled in 2022 that the Treasury has the deciding vote, based on whether the settlement is affordable.
But assuming it is signed, this settlement would mark an important step forward for labour in the public sector and for SA’s public finances. The proposed agreement is for just two years, which is a pity. Ideally it would have ensured labour peace for the three years of the medium-term budget framework. But given the tensions since the government declined to implement the final year of the three-year 2018 settlement, a two-year settlement will be a significant achievement.
Significant too is that it breaks the trend of automatic increases of inflation plus cost of living that had been baked in for many years, driving up public sector wages to levels that were increasingly unsustainable. The 7.5% increase for the 2023/24 year is not really that because it includes the monthly R1,000 cash gratuity, introduced two years ago, that was meant to be temporary but is already in the budget baseline. Without that the increase is just 4.2.%, with the increase for the second year of the settlement set at the consumer price index rate.
This year’s increase could cost the government R35bn more than it had budgeted for. How this will be funded and whether it requires cutting the headcount is the issue. But if the increase comes with a commitment to improve productivity and service delivery it could prove money well spent. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in his February budget speech that this and future wage negotiations must strike a balance between fair pay, fiscal sustainability and the need for additional staff in frontline services. For the government and the unions, that is the key challenge.
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
EDITORIAL: A balanced outcome for the public sector
News that public sector unions have agreed to the government’s 7.5% wage offer is encouraging
The public sector wage settlement has yet to be finalised, but the news that SA’s public sector trade unions have agreed to the government’s revised 7.5% wage offer is encouraging.
The unions have been divided on the offer, and the Public Sector Co-ordinating Bargaining Council has still to confirm formally that the vote has gone in favour of accepting the offer. The government itself has then to sign, and the Constitutional Court ruled in 2022 that the Treasury has the deciding vote, based on whether the settlement is affordable.
But assuming it is signed, this settlement would mark an important step forward for labour in the public sector and for SA’s public finances. The proposed agreement is for just two years, which is a pity. Ideally it would have ensured labour peace for the three years of the medium-term budget framework. But given the tensions since the government declined to implement the final year of the three-year 2018 settlement, a two-year settlement will be a significant achievement.
Significant too is that it breaks the trend of automatic increases of inflation plus cost of living that had been baked in for many years, driving up public sector wages to levels that were increasingly unsustainable. The 7.5% increase for the 2023/24 year is not really that because it includes the monthly R1,000 cash gratuity, introduced two years ago, that was meant to be temporary but is already in the budget baseline. Without that the increase is just 4.2.%, with the increase for the second year of the settlement set at the consumer price index rate.
This year’s increase could cost the government R35bn more than it had budgeted for. How this will be funded and whether it requires cutting the headcount is the issue. But if the increase comes with a commitment to improve productivity and service delivery it could prove money well spent. Finance minister Enoch Godongwana said in his February budget speech that this and future wage negotiations must strike a balance between fair pay, fiscal sustainability and the need for additional staff in frontline services. For the government and the unions, that is the key challenge.
Ball in Treasury’s court after unions get nod for 7.5% pay hike deal
Public service unions gear up for indefinite wage strike
Godongwana warns unbudgeted wage settlement ‘major risk to fiscus’
Godongwana needs sturdy boots to navigate the quagmire
State may hike public sector pay for votes
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Building and construction hobbled by poor local government and rate hikes, ...
Paying off public servants with higher wage offer ‘bad for SA’
Government sells out SA in nurses’ strike
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.