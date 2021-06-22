EDITORIAL: Shadows fall over ‘free and fair’ Ethiopian elections
22 June 2021 - 05:00
As Ethiopians voted on Monday in what Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed touted as proof of his unwavering commitment to multiparty democracy, it is difficult to ignore an avalanche of problems that have cast a shadow over the elections.
Most prominent among them is the seven-month war Abiy has been waging in the northern Tigray region against his former comrades, the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which rules the state of roughly 6-million people. ..
