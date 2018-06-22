EDITORIAL: Break the addiction to hot money

When the emerging markets rout started earlier in 2018 it was the most vulnerable economies that took the hit: Argentina and Turkey. But SA has lately been hit too, as the positive Ramaphoria sentiment has been replaced by realism, and as economic bad news mounted. Global investors have already started to differentiate between the better emerging markets and the worse ones, and SA’s wide current account deficit, along with its poor growth figures, will take it down the list of desirable destinations.

The latest deficit figure is backward looking, and the current account deficit is expected to narrow later in 2018, thanks to global demand and a weaker rand, with Nedbank forecasting about 3% for the year. But that 4.8% will be the number that investors look at when they stack up emerging markets over the next quarter.

SA has long failed to attract much in the way of the more durable foreign direct investment (FDI) flows: foreigners haven’t been investing in new projects or buying into SA’s companies, and the latest Reserve Bank quarterly bulletin shows that net FDI was negative in the first quarter, as it was for 2017 as a whole, with South African firms doing much more outward investment than foreigners are doing inward investment. Instead, SA has come to rely heavily on more volatile portfolio flows into its equity and bond markets to finance its current account deficit – especially given that much of the financing for the government’s rising borrowing requirement over the past decade has come from foreign investors in government’s local currency bonds.

SA recorded capital inflows equivalent to 4.5% of GDP in the first quarter, thanks to strong portfolio inflows, but as those flows turn negative, the balance of payments looks vulnerable and the rand comes under pressure.

Those inflows have a cost: interest and dividends must be paid to foreign investors and those account for a sizeable chunk of the current account deficit. But it is the trade deficit, the first since early 2016, that is the worry, linking as it does to the first-quarter declines in mining and manufacturing exports.

As long as SA’s key export sectors continue to be constrained by low levels of confidence and investment and costly and unreliable transport and energy infrastructure, it will continue to miss out on the full benefits of the global upturn that is in progress — and will likely run a trade surplus only when growth and imports are weak, not because exports are strong, keeping the current account in deficit.

And as long as its investment climate remains unattractive to local and foreign investors who might be willing to put capital into new long-term projects to create new capacity and new jobs, it will have to continue to rely on unreliable foreign portfolio flows to finance that current account deficit. The clear signal, then, from the latest numbers is that SA must move urgently on the reforms it has promised to boost fixed investment and exports and lessen its reliance on foreign bond and stock market investors.