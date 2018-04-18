EDITORIAL: SA sees no evil amid Syrian brutality

SA still maintains diplomatic relations with the Assad government. It does not criticise the excesses of the Syrian army or of Russia in Syria, yet two days ago issued a statement condemning the raids by the US, France and the UK on Syrian targets. While the Department of International Relations and Co-operation was correct in saying that the missile bombardment would not solve the problem of the use of chemical weapons and that the raids were also a violation of international law, SA’s condemnation is appallingly one-sided.

Neither has SA been active in pressuring Syria to meet its obligations in war, particularly in terms of humanitarian assistance to the population. Several international humanitarian groups are shut out or operate under very restricted circumstances.

As the war in Syria stretches into its seventh year there is now a strong case to be made, as has been done by UN Human Rights Commissioner Zeid al-Hussein, for the perpetrators of the Syrian conflict to be tried at the International Criminal Court.

As a country that, in living memory, experienced atrocities of our own, perpetrated by a state at war with largely defenceless civilians, SA should remember the value of international solidarity and action.

The past two months have been one of the bloodiest periods of the entire Syrian conflict, with strikes on medical facilities and the dropping of barrel bombs containing chemical agents.

It is shameful that SA continues to hide behind a pretence of nonviolent neutrality. SA is turning a blind eye to brutality.