World needs a legally binding model to care for disaster-affected children

Small children cannot swallow pills and medical countermeasures are seldom available in liquid form. Pre-existing maternal antibodies may interfere with diagnostic antibody detection assays, rendering them virtually useless in very young infants.

Children’s dynamic growth and development put them at increased risk to environmental toxicants. The reference population is very large as children under 15 years make up a quarter of the world’s population, 41% of whom live in Africa. Based on the World Health Organisation (WHO) data, African nations are the least prepared to prevent, detect and respond to major public health risks. Africa suffers more than 24%of the global burden of disease but has access to only 3% of health workers.

Sub-Saharan nations are among the lowest in the world with regards to the density of medical doctors, ranging from Botswana with one physician per 2,600 citizens to Ethiopia’s figure of one per 40,000. That the largest concentration of children live in the least prepared continent in the world constitutes the most alarming dimensions of a social catastrophe in the making.

There is little data on the availability of healthcare workers with paediatric expertise in Africa. To improve the level and quality of information available, Columbia University’s Program for Global and Population Health based at the Vagelos College of Physicians and Surgeons established a project the first phase of which is to map and conduct a survey of the key facilities that provide health services to children in strategic regions of sub-Saharan Africa, including bed capacity, human resources for healthcare and the scale and quality of paediatric medicine, public health, oral hygiene and nursing provision.

The assessment instrument under development is based on the 19 WHO/joint external evaluation technical areas of health security, which will be refined and turned into protocols by inserting child-sensitive elements specifically for surveillance, diagnosis and medical countermeasure responses.

The child-sensitive measures can then be applied globally in any new effort to assess the health security of children.

Certainly, children caught up in catastrophic circumstances caused by extreme weather events, war and civil strife appear to be increasing, adding to crises in Bangladesh, Myanmar, Yemen and Syria.