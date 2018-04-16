EDITORIAL: Arthur Fraser is acting against superior

The Intelligence Services Oversight Act (40 of 1994) gives Dintwe wide powers, stating the inspector-general of intelligence may gain access to any "intelligence, information or premises" under the control of the State Security Agency. Fraser and the agency are not allowed to withhold any information from the inspector-general "on any ground". The head of the agency is required to supply the minister of state security and the inspector-general with annual reports about the agency’s activities.

The agency is also required to provide the inspector-general with reports about any failures that might have occurred.

The obvious question is why Fraser is trying to limit Dintwe’s access. There is very obvious proximate cause — journalist Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers, which essentially accuses the State Security Agency of running a parallel intelligence network called the Principal Agent Network, which he claimed has squandered a billion rand in taxpayers’ money.

These are allegations at this point, but they are so detailed, specific and comprehensive that Dintwe is under enormous pressure to investigate them.

The book claims that Fraser is responsible for the purchase of 293 cars for the 72 Principal Agent Network agents that were stored in a network of warehouses at a cost of R24m.

Dozens of other buildings have allegedly been bought and leased costing millions.

Worse, the book alleges that Fraser siphoned off great lumps of cash, some of which went to his family members. There is even a specific example: R10m was donated to the Community Peace Project, of which Fraser’s mother was a board member.

It turns out that there have been two previous attempts to discover more about the Principle Agent Network — by former inspector-general of intelligence Faith Radebe and then minister of state security Siyabonga Cwele.

Radebe’s report found that Principle Agent Network agents had been given the task of conducting illegal activities without proper authorisation. The findings were presented to the joint standing committee on intelligence in November 2014.

Prior to the start of the investigation’s submission of the report, Fraser, who was responsible for the establishment of the network, left. Fraser was then deputy director-general of the National Intelligence Agency.

But he returned in 2016, after, in a typical Zuma-era fashion, a new minister, David Malombo, was appointed. Another person who returned was Prince Makhwathana, former head of the Covert Support Unit — Mr Moneybag, in other words.

Makhwathana was suspended in 2010 but took the State Security Agency to court after sitting at home on full pay for five years, costing taxpayers R6m. Malombo dropped the charges and Makhwathana was reinstated.

Fraser claims the current legal wrangle with Dintwe is a part of a "political conspiracy" to discredit him, the State Security Agency and the ANC. To the extent it becomes available, the evidence will presumably prove Fraser right or wrong.

But meanwhile the attempt to muzzle the inspectorate is enormously suspicious.

The DA’s call for Fraser, as a central actor in this case, to be suspended, is justified. The whole point of the inspector-general is to allow some insight into the clandestine world of intelligence networks, which too easily spend without accountability, as so often happened during Zuma’s years as president.