EDITORIAL: It’s a tough row to hoe for SARS

There was at least no evidence of Moyane or his henchmen at last week’s media briefing on the results, and with Nene and acting commissioner Mark Kingon in charge, the new era was clearly apparent in the transparency and the media-friendly atmosphere that prevailed. SARS missed the revised February budget target by a few hundred million, but that is no bad thing. It seems that the tax authority is now catching up on paying out the refunds it owes taxpayers, instead of holding on to them in an effort to meet targets as it has done in the past.

It is far better for SARS to play fair with taxpayers and be honest about the challenges it faces than fiddle with the figures to meet targets. There certainly is the beginning of a new era of transparency and fairness.

However, Moyane is not yet gone. Until he is, new permanent leadership at SARS cannot be appointed and it’s hard to start rebuilding the skills set and human capital that was purged or lost in the Moyane era. President Cyril Ramaphosa needs to push ahead with the disciplinary process and resolve the Moyane problem as soon as possible. He also needs to appoint the promised commission of inquiry into SARS so the rot can be cleaned out and possible criminal charges laid. Equally, Moyane’s obsessive and hugely damaging pursuit of those involved in the so-called rogue unit must finally be terminated.

Fortunately, SARS is clearly not waiting to start on the road to rebuilding its damaged credibility and its relationship with taxpayers. Concerns have long been expressed about the erosion of tax morality and compliance. SARS officials detailed some of the trouble last week, reporting "a deterioration in compliance as indicated by the overall growth in outstanding returns across all taxes" and raising particular concerns about a growing tendency by businesses to withhold taxes such as value-added tax and PAYE collected on behalf of SARS.