Economy

News Leader

WATCH: Can SARS improve SA’s tax compliance?

04 April 2018 - 08:21 Business Day TV
Picture: GALLO IMAGES
Picture: GALLO IMAGES

The South African Revenue Service (SARS) collected R1.216-trillion for 2017-18, which was R700m, or 0.06%, short of the revised estimate of R1.217-trillion announced in the 2018 budget.

Personal income tax and value-added tax (VAT) were the biggest drivers, but Finance Minister Nhlanhla Nene expects VAT to add even more this year following the one percentage point increase from 14% to 15%.

Business Day quoted SARS acting commissioner Mark Kingon as saying that compliance “is of deep concern to us. Some of it is driven by perceptions with regards to SARS and perceptions of the country but some of it is also economical.”

Kingon spoke to Business Day TV about the collection and falling short of the 2017-18 target.

Acting SARS commissioner Mark Kingon talks to Business Day TV about the collection and falling short of the 2017-18 target

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO: 

Listen to all latest podcasts here.

HILARY JOFFE: Nene shoots straight in telling SARS story

The special amnesty on foreign assets that ended in 2017 did not bring in the multiple billions that were hoped for
Opinion
4 hours ago

Banks index hat-trick up in the air for 2018

But banks are unlikely to run hard for yet another year
Companies
4 hours ago

Low tax compliance troubles SARS

Acting commissioner says the focus is now on restoring credibility after the agency falls short of the revised 2017-18 revenue target
National
4 hours ago

Finance minister to name code red SOEs

Cash-strapped SAA is likely to be classed red and Eskom amber
National
4 hours ago

Nhlanhla Nene to go public on code red SOEs

Cash-strapped SAA is likely to be classed red and Eskom amber
National
4 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
SARS undershoots Treasury's tax collection target
Economy
2.
SA has a ‘stable outlook’ for the first time in ...
Economy
3.
South African manufacturers have turned gloomy ...
Economy
4.
New-vehicle sales rebound in March ahead of tax ...
Economy
5.
Reserve Bank cuts interest rate as risks ‘subside’
Economy

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.