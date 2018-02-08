Opinion / Editorials

EDITORIAL: A welcome correction?

Markets have a memorable week, but is it a signal of a new paradigm or simply a welcome correction?

08 February 2018 - 05:56
A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average following the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US, on February 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS
A screen displays the Dow Jones Industrial Average following the closing bell on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, the US, on February 5 2018. Picture: REUTERS

The past week has been a memorable one on global markets, but is it a signal of a new market paradigm or simply a welcome correction. Or perhaps even simply a technical accident?

Perhaps the best example to illustrate the different arguments is the S&P 500, the global equity bellwether, which was as it happens the market that triggered the rout. This market reached a record level of around 2,873 on January 26 and spent the next three trading days falling like a stone, until it reached 2,645 on Monday, whereupon it turned sharply and ended the Tuesday trading session at 2,645. Monday’s decline was the biggest points fall on record, but really that means nothing because the higher the market rises, the larger any given percentage fall (or rise) will be in points terms.

The argument that the decline was really a kind of technical accident lies in the fact that there was an abrupt surge on indices that track market volatility. The most famous of this is the Chicago Board Options Exchange volatility index, known by its trading symbol, the VIX. The gauge is known colloquially as the market fear index. The VIX has been low and stable for years, so traders betting on continued calm have profited in recent years.

Global stock markets have been benefiting from an implicit flow of easy money

The trade spectacularly unravelled over the past week, with several banks quickly exiting the market. That sparked a chain reaction, which spooked other markets including bonds and commodities. The VIX jumped in the process of this turmoil, measuring more than 50 at one point, and was trading more recently in the high 30s. The unwinding process in any market is difficult and the VIX is now so assiduously tracked it’s bound to be uncomfortable until all the bets against volatility are covered.

So much for the technical accident argument. What about the "welcome correction" argument? To use the S&P as an example again, this market has risen more or less steadily for almost eight years from 680 to its currently value over 2,600. That is an incredible increase, even if you take into account that the low point was set by the financial crisis. The rise over the past year alone was over 20%.

The increase took the value of the market as a whole to an average of about 24 times the annual earnings of its constituents. That is extremely expensive, even considering the tax cut for businesses introduced by US President Donald Trump. This week’s calamity has only wiped out the gains made in the first six weeks of the year. There is certainly nothing in expected global growth rates to justify a larger fall. And employment rates are very high, as is business confidence in the US and elsewhere.

In addition, if you look at the stocks that declined, they included both expensive and cheaper stocks, suggesting there is no real change in market sentiment. So, a welcome correction to an overvalued market.

The third option is that what we are seeing is the start of a much larger change, rooted in the return of inflation. Central banks around the world have spent the past eight years trying to encourage inflation to show some form of life — a task that is a historical oddity given that central banks are normally pushing the other direction. Inflation somehow disappeared from global finance for reasons that are complicated and multifaceted. Even dramatic central bank intervention in the form of quantitative easing has proved surprisingly ineffective.

There were, however, signs earlier this year that inflation might be gradually returning. Interest-rate yields on US 10-year government bonds rose solidly above 2.5% for the first time in almost a decade. They edged down this week from 2.8% to 2.7% but they remain high by recent standards. If inflation were to reappear, the effects would be dramatic.

Global stock markets have been benefiting from an implicit flow of easy money. The consequences of that being withdrawn are hard to fathom, but they are unlikely to be good — particularly for SA.

MARKET WRAP: JSE closes up for the first time in nine days

The all share closes at 56,886.50 points, with property shares rising 7.53%, financials 4.2% and general retailers 3.94%
Markets
13 hours ago

GADFLY: Luxury goods giants remain untouched by market turmoil

Now is not the time, however, for European mega-brands to think of mergers and acquisitions, write Andrea Felsted and Sarah Halzack
Opinion
15 hours ago

Fear rises as stock sell-off hits global bourses

The stock sell-off was welcomed as a healthy correction, but nerves starting to fray as it snowballed through Asia and Europe
Markets
1 day ago

FT MARKETS: Shorting volatility: its role in the stocks sell-off

Was it rising bond yields that triggered Monday’s market rout, exacerbated by exchange-traded products — or is volatility now a tradable asset in its ...
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Need to stay informed?

Subscribe from R120 per month to get the best of Business Day, the Financial Mail, Business Times, RDM and more, along with perks such as exclusive Financial Times content.

Most read

1.
AUBREY MATSHIQI: Pigs will fly if Ramaphosa ...
Opinion / Columnists
2.
EDITORIAL: Zuma’s compromised Ace in the hole
Opinion / Editorials
3.
GARETH VAN ONSELEN: The ANC: the world’s worst ...
Opinion / Columnists
4.
JUSTICE MALALA: When the chickens come home to ...
Opinion / Food for Thought
5.
TONY LEON: All the signs point to junking most of ...
Opinion / Columnists

Related Articles

Fear rises as stock sell-off hits global bourses
Markets

FT MARKETS: Shorting volatility: its role in the stocks sell-off
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.