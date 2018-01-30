EDITORIAL: Steel thieves steal lives

If there is a case to be made for disrupting market forces, it would be in the scrap-metal industry. These forces, however, are formidable and the struggle against criminal elements in the otherwise legitimate metal recycling business has gone on for much longer than anyone cares to remember.

People have died and hundreds have been injured in a spate of railway safety incidents that can be directly related to metal theft, and the damage to the economy is enormous. The theft of electrical equipment from Eskom, for instance, costs the utility more than R100m a year, not counting the loss of electricity sales to the utility or the cost of interrupting production of industry. In a 2017 outage in Johannesburg the central business district was without power for 10 days after thieves took underground power cables, which cost City Power more than R45m to replace.

The Metal Recyclers’ Association, the South African Police Service and various authorities have responded accordingly. The Criminal Matters Amendment Act makes provision for harsh penalties and, in some areas, police have reported that they are winning the war against copper-cable theft. Longer-term trends contradict that statement, however, with statistics showing that power outages related to theft and vandalism in Johannesburg have increased from 4% in 2004 to 40% in 2014.

This trend is usually correlated with the rise in unemployment and poverty (as well as the strength of the rand), though other social ills are similarly correlated, such as population density, family structure and the history of adverse relationships between communities and the authorities.

This adversity prevails, as expressed by the EFF, which in voicing opposition to the Criminal Matters Amendment Act said the law should distinguish between stealing to survive and vandalism. Nevertheless, the correlation with poverty is compelling as a major contributor to metal theft.

Recommendations produced for the City of Tshwane suggest that to eradicate the problem, poverty must be tackled with equal fervour in order to minimise opportunistic theft and combat metal-theft syndicates.

To gain a measure of the degree of desperation among thieves, a street trader gets between R1.8/kg and R2.40/kg for scrap steel, for an enormous amount of effort, not to mention the risk of getting caught and facing jail time. Copper is far more lucrative and fetches up to R7/kg.

An army of 400,000 informal collectors and unregistered small-time operators, known as bucket shops, plies this trade, with the thieves at the bottom of the food chain little more than foot soldiers. Most of the scrap metal salvaged in SA is exported, mainly to China and India. In the nonferrous metal trade, small-timers supply miniature backyard furnaces which, in turn, supply larger foundries. Stolen steel finds a more direct route to bigger operators who can obtain export permits.

Alarmingly, the spate of derailments and signalling problems caused by theft over the past few weeks is not unusual, according to the railway safety regulator’s data. Altogether l of 495 people died and 2,079 were injured in railway events in 2016-17, of which 69% can be attributed to theft.

While not out of line with the trends, the numbers are simply unacceptable and harsh penalties for perpetrators, including manslaughter charges, seem justifiable.

The trouble is that potential punishment rarely succeeds as a deterrent. Effective policing has been more successful, and so have technological solutions, such as changing the metal composition of equipment and data dotting to mark vulnerable items, but these efforts will continue to have limited success while a voracious market exists.

This will change only if dealing in scrap metal and acquiring export permits are regulated to the point of crushing the market.

It will cost SA in foreign exchange and in jobs, but it will be worth it.

The correlation with poverty is compelling as a major contributor to metal theft