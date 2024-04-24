JABULANI SIKHAKHANE: Development needs people with noble intentions
Players need to feel for stones in the river and learn from mistakes
Development is — to quote an economic cliché — not a linear but a complex and multifaceted process. Embedded in this is an understanding that there will be no gain without failures along the way.
This therefore requires that a country’s administrative and governance architecture — from oversight by the legislature and civil society to auditors — must consider that some efforts at driving economic growth development will not succeed, though they may generate valuable lessons for policymakers. This talks to experimentation — crossing the river by feeling for the stones, in the words of Chinese reformer Deng Xiaoping...
