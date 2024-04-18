Sustainable from seed to shelf: Woolworths heralds a new era in regenerative farming

Nature is disappearing faster than ever, and species are vanishing at an alarming rate. This is a risk to the wellbeing of our people and our planet. More than a decade ago, in line with Woolworths’ commitment to protect the environment we so heavily rely on, it shifted its focus to regenerative agriculture, a sustainable approach to help restore and heal the land.

In a bold step towards supporting a more sustainable future, and as part of its well-known Good Business Journey, Woolworths recently launched a visionary campaign within the business’s Farming for the Future programme, featuring an immersive digital experience, the aim of which is to encourage worldwide agriculture transformation. The initiative and its overarching commitment “For Our Collective Tomorrow” intends to herald a new era in farming practices.

Woolworths brings 15-plus years of dedication to regenerative farming practices to the forefront. As part of its Vision 2025+ strategy, the retailer has recommitted to elevate its Farming for the Future programme — a cutting-edge approach to agriculture that's grounded in science and aimed at mitigating climate change by rebuilding soil organic matter (promoting healthy soil) and restoring biodiversity.

This programme, which also contributes towards a #ZEROHUNGER FUTURE, embraces a holistic approach that manages the entire farming process — from seed to shelf — and is about more than just producing quality food.

Woolworths gathers data points from individual farms on aspects such as soil health, water usage, crop protection, energy consumption, irrigation effectiveness, as well as leakages and wastewater management. In conjunction with an independent specialist, it assesses and certifies farms using scientific data. With this data-based approach, its chosen farmers can work towards continuous improvements, producing more food and earning more profits, while enhancing ecosystem capacity.