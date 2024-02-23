JONNY STEINBERG: SA cannot treat a party that gets 40% of the vote as an enemy
If an opposition coalition ousts the ANC and treats its victory as regime change, every future electoral defeat and win will be treated as regime change
23 February 2024 - 05:00
A lot of people are saying that 2024 is SA’s 1994. It is the formal campaign slogan of Songezo Zibi’s Rise Mzansi, but it pretty much sums up everyone’s campaign.
You can see why it is alluring. The ANC has been in power for 30 years, the argument goes, and has gone rotten. Either it continues, in which case SA is doomed, or it is swept away and SA can begin anew. The stakes are as high as when apartheid gave way to democracy...
