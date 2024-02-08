GRACELIN BASKARAN: SA should derisk exploration to boost mining
The examples of Zambia and Tanzania should be followed
This week’s column comes to you from the Mining Indaba in Cape Town. I’m feeling more optimistic than I did in 2023 though not at the state of SA’s mining sector, having learnt how countries such as Zambia and Tanzania have turned their policies around in a short timespan and let the mining sector be an engine of growth. I see no reason SA can’t do the same.
I was on an Indaba panel this week with Kheri Mahimbali, permanent secretary of the ministry of minerals in Tanzania. I asked Mahimbali, who was formerly in the private sector, what reforms Tanzania put in place to derisk investment, and what additional reforms they were working to adopt. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.