JONNY STEINBERG: The heady spirit of Mandela is anachronistic in our monstrous era
He signalled possibility, hope and freedom — values that now seem delusional
08 December 2023 - 05:00
I’ve been in the US for the past three months, from where I have just watched the 10th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s death come and go. The most noticeable thing about the anniversary was how unnoticeable it was.
People certainly remember Mandela; his name recognition remains extremely strong. Occasionally you even pass someone on the street wearing a T-shirt that carries his image. But the media coverage of the anniversary of his death has been scant and bland. It is as if nobody is quite sure what to say about the great man or what his memory might mean. ..
