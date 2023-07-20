MARK BARNES: Like Djokovic, it’s time for oldies to pass the baton
Younger generation needs to be put behind the wheel sooner rather than later
Wimbledon has served up some epic contests over the years, and Sunday’s gentlemen’s final must count among the finest. The match will not only be remembered for the extraordinary tennis skills on display, the ebb and flow of leading and lagging, the four hours and 42 minutes that it took (that’s like three-and-a-half rugby matches back to back, albeit at not quite the same intensity), the broken racquet and the similar hairstyles of the players.
What will also be remembered will be the changing of the guard, the handing over of the baton and the age differences between the two players and among the VIP spectators (Billie Jean King at 79, Stefan and Tara at seven and nine, respectively). It was the coming of age of a new generation of tennis players — they’ve been knocking...
