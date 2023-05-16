National

Eskom employees in court over purchase of R940,000 container worth R20,000

Tutuka power station worker allegedly colluded with other Eskom employees and a supplier to buy the shipping container at hugely inflated cost

BL Premium
16 May 2023 - 21:47

A former Eskom contract employee has been arrested and appeared in court on charges of fraud and corruption allegedly causing a loss of almost a R1m to Eskom.

Zandile Rosemary Ngcobo, who was stationed at Tutuka power station, allegedly colluded with other Eskom employees and a supplier to purchase a shipping container for R939,550. However, it was only valued at R20,000, according to Eskom. Not only was the price inflated, but it also did not meet specifications. Eskom took a loss of more than R910,000...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.