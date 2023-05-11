The currency weakens as much as 1.5% to R18.90/$, the lowest level since the early days of Covid-19 pandemic
Its handling of the trial leaves a lot to be desired, especially in other state capture cases
Parties ask Constitutional Court to confirm high court finding on overreaching by North West provincial government
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
The SA-based medtech firm, which harnesses AI and machine learning to create sustainable healthcare experiences, is poised for huge growth
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
The death toll linked to the starvation cult has reached 145 and hundreds of people are still missing
The Irish team made a statement by dumping Ulster from the competition in front of their home fans in Belfast last week
The platform is restructuring amid ‘increasingly fierce competition and macroeconomic challenges’
There was a minor media frenzy a few weeks ago when it transpired that President Cyril Ramaphosa had not been invited to the Group of Seven (G7) summit next week in Hiroshima, Japan. Much was made of the fact that Prime Minister Kishida Fumio had chosen to invite AU representatives rather than SA.
My Japanese friends will be too polite to say so, but I am free to provide my opinion: I think the ANC sees Japan as a part of the West that supported apartheid. After all, Japanese people were famously classified as “honorary whites” by the apartheid government. It is shortsighted of the ANC to do so, and to align itself with those it sees as fraternal revolutionary movements — the Russians, Cubans and Palestinians — and allow ideology to dictate foreign policy. ..
STEVEN KUO: Pretoria should cut its losses and focus on the G20
It should follow the path set by India, which is both pragmatic and principled
