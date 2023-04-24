Opinion / Columnists

ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa’s 30-year struggle for reparations continues

BL Premium
24 April 2023 - 05:03

This week marks the 30th anniversary of the Abuja Proclamation, which emerged from the Organisation of African Unity’s (OAU’s) first Pan-African Conference on Reparations, held in Abuja in April 1993. The proclamation stressed that Western countries that had benefited from four centuries of free slave labour and a century of colonial exploitation must repair this damage.

It advocated cash transfers and debt annulment for African countries and diaspora states and communities across the Caribbean and the Americas. Abuja further called for greater African representation in institutions of global governance such as the World Bank and IMF, and a permanent seat for Africa on the UN Security Council...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.