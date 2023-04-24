ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa’s 30-year struggle for reparations continues

Business Day TV talks to Annatjie Van Rooyen from MyWealth Investments
A host of disease-spreading vectors are enjoying warmer weather conditions, including ticks and freshwater snails
Business Day TV spoke to independent analyst Tshepo Kgadima
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail deputy editor and columnist Natasha Marrian
Executive pay is closely monitored in SA where poverty and inequality are very high
Load-shedding and SA ports and railways chaos are talking points in boardrooms of multinational parent companies
Followers of Christian group believed they would go to heaven if they starved themselves
Gunners must win or their Premier League hopes will lie in tatters
The scale model will be an exact replica of the Imola Red Superboss
This week marks the 30th anniversary of the Abuja Proclamation, which emerged from the Organisation of African Unity’s (OAU’s) first Pan-African Conference on Reparations, held in Abuja in April 1993. The proclamation stressed that Western countries that had benefited from four centuries of free slave labour and a century of colonial exploitation must repair this damage.
It advocated cash transfers and debt annulment for African countries and diaspora states and communities across the Caribbean and the Americas. Abuja further called for greater African representation in institutions of global governance such as the World Bank and IMF, and a permanent seat for Africa on the UN Security Council...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
ADEKEYE ADEBAJO: Africa’s 30-year struggle for reparations continues
This week marks the 30th anniversary of the Abuja Proclamation, which emerged from the Organisation of African Unity’s (OAU’s) first Pan-African Conference on Reparations, held in Abuja in April 1993. The proclamation stressed that Western countries that had benefited from four centuries of free slave labour and a century of colonial exploitation must repair this damage.
It advocated cash transfers and debt annulment for African countries and diaspora states and communities across the Caribbean and the Americas. Abuja further called for greater African representation in institutions of global governance such as the World Bank and IMF, and a permanent seat for Africa on the UN Security Council...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.