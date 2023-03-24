Opinion / Columnists

TALKING STOCK

RICARDO SMITH: A song of inflation and interest rates

At a time of high interest rates, investors tend to have a high-risk premium attached to capital provision

BL Premium
24 March 2023 - 05:00 Ricardo Smith

If ever there was something to fear north of the wall, it is hyperinflation.

This has destroyed many economies including Greece, Zimbabwe and Argentina — sending its people on a worldwide diaspora in search of  better economic prospects elsewhere. Central banks are therefore our night’s watch against the wildfire of inflation running rampant. But what happens when the main tool of containing inflation has negative repercussions of its own?..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.