RFG says higher input costs hit sales volumes

Food producer reported a 7.4% increase in revenue in the 21 weeks to February 26, while input inflation jumped 14.7%

22 March 2023 - 12:10 Nico Gous

Food producer RFG Holdings, whose brands include Rhodes, Bull Brand, Magpie, Squish, Hinds and Today, said high input costs are affecting sales volumes as cash-strapped consumers cut back on essential spending.

Revenue rose 7.4% in the 21 weeks to end-February, while prices rose 14.7% — mainly as a result of higher packaging and meat costs, the company said in a trading update for the 21 weeks to February 26...

