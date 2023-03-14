Tokyo banks index on course for steepest drop in nearly six months
The press has lost some of its lustre in recent decades, and at the weekend as I read Tokyo Sexwale wax lyrical in a Sunday Times opinion piece, declaring that Cyril Ramaphosa and Paul Mashatile could form a “dynamic duo” that might rival Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki, I understood why someone might have the urge to crumple up a newspaper and fling it across the room.
I also understand why comments below the line and on social media tended towards outrage, asking why such a patently one-eyed and half-brained display of Ramaphilia had been published at all, with a few implying that the Times had briefly become a stooge disseminating ANC propaganda...
TOM EATON: Want to damn someone, or a duo? Hire Tokyo the praise singer
Many a truth is told in hallucinatory essays, or in the case of the ANC, by accident
