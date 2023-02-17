Opinion / Columnists

TALKING STOCK

RICARDO SMITH: Put your log on the fire lest all die from the cold within

We all have roles to play in restoring our economy, such as holding officials accountable

17 February 2023 - 05:00 Ricardo Smith

Increasingly, it would seem, we are bombarded with negative news feed, from the state of the nation address (Sona) which, post interruptions, focused on the energy crisis with a declaration of an official state of disaster but a lagging energy reform and no real solutions for high unemployment, elevated poverty levels or excessive crime rates.

It has been a particularly gloomy week of disbelief for those who follow pop culture, after the brutal murder of one of the nation’s biggest artists, Kiernan Forbes, better known as AKA. Most have pointed out the proverbial routine where a police representative is outraged and angered, appears on evening news and vows to get the criminals behind bars — only to find ourselves at the same place 10 years later and potentially getting more answers from a Netflix documentary. ..

