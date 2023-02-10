Opinion / Columnists

CHRIS THURMAN: Tales of two cities in which the chorus remains the same

Sophocles’s ‘Oedipus at Colonus’ has been reimagined, with dispossessed squatters fighting to take control of the story

BL Premium
10 February 2023 - 04:59 Chris Thurman

When South Africans tell a tale of two cities, it is almost always a story about Johannesburg and Cape Town. It used to hinge on the rather tedious rehearsal of simplistic binaries: work versus leisure, urban energy versus natural splendour, new money versus old money, transformation versus stasis.

Nowadays all of these are contracted into comparisons on the grounds of municipal management and infrastructural maintenance. The Joburg narrative is all decline and despair, coalition and corruption; Capetonians, by contrast, enjoy the stability and relative efficiency of their provincial and local governments...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.