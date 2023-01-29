Business

Death threats 'will not stop court process at Optimum' — NPA

29 January 2023 - 06:42

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the resignation of the court-appointed curator of Optimum Coal Mine (OCM) following death threats would not derail the legal process. 

Curator Peter van den Steen was appointed to play an oversight role at Optimum after the NPA obtained a court order in March last year freezing Optimum’s assets, which was granted on the grounds that they had been acquired from the proceeds of crime. ..

