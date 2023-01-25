Opinion / Columnists

MIKE DOLAN: Bank of England in a pickle as persistent gloom hangs over UK

25 January 2023 - 17:42 MIke Dolan

Whatever new year fillip the eurozone economy got from ebbing natural gas prices, the UK saw none of it — showing just how peculiarly British the downturn has become and heaping pressure on the Bank of England (BoE).

January business surveys from around the world on Tuesday saw eurozone economic activity expanding again for the first time since June, helped by an unusually warm winter that has seen sky-high natural gas prices fall by more than half over the past six weeks...

