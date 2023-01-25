Tech behemoth’s results were better than expected but its slower sales growth could signal challenges ahead
Sterling suffers its biggest one-day drop against the euro as UK economy falls further behind
Power utility says no nuclear fuel shortage is expected
President is under pressure to reshuffle wild card Gwede Mantashe
The e-commerce firm will make cuts at its corporate centres over the next year in 15 locations, CEO Bob van Dijk says
WEF meetings took place at a time when the country was experiencing back-to-back power outages
While the risk of a complete collapse of the national grid is small, the consequences would be so dire that businesses must be prepared, industry officials say
Malpass echoes comments by US treasury secretary that prompted a rebuke from China
Give us the highlights and share one hilarious bad thing that happened, so we can buy you a beer and move on
They comprise four single cabs, six super cabs and for the first time, a two-door Wildtrak variant
Whatever new year fillip the eurozone economy got from ebbing natural gas prices, the UK saw none of it — showing just how peculiarly British the downturn has become and heaping pressure on the Bank of England (BoE).
January business surveys from around the world on Tuesday saw eurozone economic activity expanding again for the first time since June, helped by an unusually warm winter that has seen sky-high natural gas prices fall by more than half over the past six weeks...
MIKE DOLAN: Bank of England in a pickle as persistent gloom hangs over UK
